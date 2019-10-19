|
Edward "Eddie" Payne, of Canton, passed away Oct. 7, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Calling hours will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday Oct. 25, 2019 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Canton. Burial will be in Grover Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Edward Payne's name may be directed to St. Michael's Catholic Church, 106 N. Washington St. Canton, Pa. 17724. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019