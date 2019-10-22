Home

Pepper Funeral Home
578 Springbrook Dr
Canton, PA 17724
(570) 673-4333
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Canton, PA
Edward "Eddie" Payne, of Canton, passed away Oct. 7, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Calling hours will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Friday Oct. 25, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Canton. Burial will be in Grover Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Edward Payne's name may be directed to St. Michael's Catholic Church, 106 N. Washington St. Canton, Pa. 17724. Condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019
