|
|
|
Edwin H. Scheid, 91, of Coudersport, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Born April 1, 1928, in Glenshaw, he was the son of Henry William and Florentine Anna Voller Scheid.
Friends may call at the Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10-11 a.m. with a memorial service following at 11 a.m..
The Rev. James C. Campbell will preside.
Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery.
Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to Carl E. Hyde American Legion Post #963, P.O. Box 236, Ulysses, PA or the Potter County Historical Society, P.O. Box 605, Coudersport, PA 16915. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019