Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWIN SCHEID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWIN H. SCHEID


1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
EDWIN H. SCHEID Obituary
Edwin H. Scheid, 91, of Coudersport, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Born April 1, 1928, in Glenshaw, he was the son of Henry William and Florentine Anna Voller Scheid.
Friends may call at the Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10-11 a.m. with a memorial service following at 11 a.m..
The Rev. James C. Campbell will preside.
Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery.
Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to Carl E. Hyde American Legion Post #963, P.O. Box 236, Ulysses, PA or the Potter County Historical Society, P.O. Box 605, Coudersport, PA 16915. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.