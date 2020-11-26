Edwin Herman Moon, 81, of Westfield, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by his family on Nov. 23, 2020. He was born on Dec. 1, 1938 to Lee Chester and Margaret (Carmen) Moon at the Blossburg State Hospital.
Ed served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1960. He retired from Electri-Cord in 2000 where he worked for 38 years.
Ed's hobbies included fishing, bowling, playing cards, spending time with his family, and building balsam wood and tissue paper airplanes.
On Feb. 22, 1975, he married the love of his life, the former Beverly Paul, and they celebrated 45 years together.
He has two daughters, Angela Marie (Beverly Kearns) of Mesa, Ariz. and Kristi Lynne (Gary Pryer) of Sigonella, Sicily; two beautiful granddaughters, Mikayla D'Nelle (La'Kira) Campbell-Moon of Westfield and Alexis Monique Pryer of Sigonella, Sicily; his beloved canine companion, Ashley; one sister, Sandra (Kenneth) Crumb of Florida; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Moon and Norma Moon of Westfield and Jacqueline Moon of Whitesville, N.Y. and several nieces, nephews and close family friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, Lee and Margaret; seven brothers, Richard, Louis, Gary, Wayne, Robert, Joseph and Freddie, and two sisters; Barbara and Bonnie.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Galeton with a private service being held at the Bath National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in Ed's honor.