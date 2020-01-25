Home

EDWIN VETTER


1926 - 2020
EDWIN VETTER Obituary
Edwin Vetter, 93, of Wellsboro, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was born on Nov. 3, 1926 in Bristol, a son of Carl and Vina (Selleck) Vetter. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Marsh Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Williams officiating. A private inurnment will take place at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at a later date with the Rev. Janis Yskamp. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31, 2020
