Edwina J. Litzelman, 88, of Liberty, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her home.
Edwina was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Liberty, the daughter of Arther and Mary Brinser Euban.
Edwina was married to Oliver Litzelman Jr. who preceded her in death in 2013.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Berstler of Liberty; grandchildren, Kevin Berstler, Kristine (Randy) Patterson and Mike Litzelman; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Litzelman, Nathan Patterson and Bradon Patterson; great-great-grandchildren, Husdon Patterson and Holden Patterson; along with a large extended family.
Edwina was preceded in death by her parents, husband Oliver, and son Mark Litzelman.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside memorial service will be held on Edwina and Oliver's wedding anniversary, March 24, 2021, at Union Cemetery, Liberty.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Freeberg Funeral Home and cremations. Online condolences may be made at freebergfh.com.