1/1
EDWINA J. (EUBAN) LITZELMAN
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwina J. Litzelman, 88, of Liberty, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her home.
Edwina was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Liberty, the daughter of Arther and Mary Brinser Euban.
Edwina was married to Oliver Litzelman Jr. who preceded her in death in 2013.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Berstler of Liberty; grandchildren, Kevin Berstler, Kristine (Randy) Patterson and Mike Litzelman; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Litzelman, Nathan Patterson and Bradon Patterson; great-great-grandchildren, Husdon Patterson and Holden Patterson; along with a large extended family.
Edwina was preceded in death by her parents, husband Oliver, and son Mark Litzelman.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside memorial service will be held on Edwina and Oliver's wedding anniversary, March 24, 2021, at Union Cemetery, Liberty.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Freeberg Funeral Home and cremations. Online condolences may be made at freebergfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAR
24
Graveside service
Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freeberg Funeral Home
120 N. Williamson Rd
Blossburg, PA 16912
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freeberg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved