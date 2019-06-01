Effie V. Potter, 96, of Westfield, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Samantha's Care Home in Westfield.
Born July 26, 1922, in Charleston Township, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Vera (Ripley) Locey.
Effie and her late husband, Marcean, "Pete" Potter were owners and operators of Zeke's Bar and Grill in Westfield.
She was a lifelong member of the Girl Scouts of America, and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
She enjoyed doing all types of crafts, reading and anything that involved her grandchildren.
She is survived by sons, Richard Potter, of Westfield, and Paul Potter, (Katie Gee) of Sabinsville; daughters, Marie (Dean) Locke of Henrietta, NY, Marlene (Randall) King of Westfield, and Carolyn (Daryl) Good of Westfield; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her caregiver, Samantha Carl; sisters-in-law, Norma Payne of Potterbrook and Mary Potter of Westfield, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Marcean Potter, son, Robert Potter, brothers Lyle and Loris Locey, and sisters Peggy Gee and Reva Smith.
Family and friends are invited to call at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 West Main St., Westfield, Sunday, June 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. and Monday, June 3, from 2 to 3 p.m. with a service immediately following at 3 p.m. with Pastor Kristi Webster officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 120 Church St., Westfield or to Susquehanna Hospice, 24 Walnut St., Wellsboro. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 1 to June 7, 2019