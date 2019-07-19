|
Elaine Ann Packer, 69, of Wellsboro, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1949 in Penn Yan, N.Y., a daughter of Walter and Alice L. (VanNess) Packer.
Elaine worked at the Comfort Inn. She enjoyed flowers and watching television.
Elaine is survived by her three brothers, Walter Packer of Gillett, James Packer of Arnot, and Richard (Laurie) Packer of Mainesburg; two sisters, Linda Tremante of Wellsboro, and LeeAnn (Kevin) Jackson of Mainesburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Andrew Packer.
A burial will take place at Watson Cemetery in Roseville. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 19 to July 26, 2019