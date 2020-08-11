Elaine Ruth Buker, 84, of Wellsboro entered the presence of her Savior, Friday Aug. 7, 2020 from her home while surrounded by family.
She was the daughter of Howard and Cornelia (Reid) Washburn, and was born June 2, 1936 in Buffalo, N.Y.
On Dec. 28, 1957 she married John Robert Buker, Sr., with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.
Elaine was devoted to serving others, and did so by serving as an RN and teaching nursing at the Tioga County Vocational Technical School. She was a member of the Covington Baptist Church and loved sharing God's Word with children through CEF, AWANA and Good News Clubs.
Elaine will be missed by her beloved husband, John Buker, Sr. of Wellsboro; son, John Buker Jr,. of Wellsboro; three daughters, Marianne (Brian) Kosa of Woodbridge, Va., Ruthanne Buker of Atlanta, Ga., and Sueanne (Rodney) Brock of Seymour, Tenn.; nine grandchildren, Hannah (Chris) Sawyer, Laura (Robert) Houston, Cara (Rafael) Soto, Julianna (Marty) Morris, Christopher (Emily) Schuler, Ryan, Ethan, Jarod and Kylee Schuler; 13 great-grandchildren and two brothers-in-law, the Rev. William Davis of West End, N.C., and George Bryant of Wellsboro.
She was joyfully reunited with her parents and two sisters, Priscilla Davis and Martha Bryant and a son-in-law, Scott Schuler.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Covington Baptist Church, with a memorial service to follow in the church, 2121 North Williamson Road, Covington.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to either CEF of Tioga County, 16 Charleston St, Wellsboro, PA 16901 or the American Bible Society North Independence Mall, 101 East FL8, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Elaine's family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro, with her arrangements.
To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
It brings great joy to know she is in the presence of her Savior and we have the promise of seeing her again.