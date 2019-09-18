Home

Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
ELEANOR M. (Miller) WEBSTER


1925 - 2019
ELEANOR M. (Miller) WEBSTER Obituary
Eleanor M. (Miller) Webster passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Broad Acres Nursing Home, Wellsboro.
She was born Dec. 9, 1925, to Walter and Lena (Crowell) Miller.
She grew up in the Philadelphia area and graduated from school and worked as a nurse's aide there.
She had been an active member of St. Mark's Methodist Church in Broomall, and enjoyed bowling, volunteering at hospitals, and especially spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Eleanor had a great love of the beach, and had especially fond memories of Ocean City, N.J. and time spent there at her parents' place.
Eleanor is survived by one son, Richard Webster (Diane) of West Chester; two sisters, Barbara Stewart (Jim) of Coalport, and Diane Bissinger (Karl) of Wellsboro; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Walter Miller II, and a sister, Marion Boyd.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to her life at a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with Pastor Sandy Hemker officiating.
To make a donation in her memory, please remember the 1948 E 3rd St Williamsport, PA 17701. To share a memory or condolence with Eleanor's family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019
