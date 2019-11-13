Home

Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro
130 Main St
Wellsboro, PA
ELEANOR R. (STEINMEYER) BURNS


1926 - 2019
Eleanor R. Burns, 93 of Wellsboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at her daughter's home surrounded by family.
Born March 4, 1926 to Charles and Rose (Schneider) Steinmeyer in Nutley, N.J., she married Paul H. Burns on Dec. 31, 1944. She was an active member of her church where she lived, most recently the First Presbyterian Church in Wellsboro. Eleanor was a faithful volunteer at the soup kitchen in New Bern, N.C., a long time member of the New Bern Lions Club, enjoyed playing dominoes, and had been an avid golfer and a long time member of the Harbor Point Ladies' Golf Association.
Eleanor is survived by her son, William Burns (Barbara) of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; daughter, Cynthia Burns (Charles Anderson) of Wellsboro; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and four brothers: Charlie, Bob and Teddy Steinmeyer and Harold Decker.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Eleanor's life at her memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro, 130 Main St., Wellsboro, with the Rev. Michael Birbeck, officiating.
Her family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street Wellsboro, with her arrangements. To share a memory or condolence visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019
