Eleanor T. Brion, 101, formerly of Morris Run, entered into God's care on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Gatehouse Hospice Center in Williamsport.
Born in Morris Run on April 1,1919, to Thomas and Agnes Kliber, she was the eldest of seven children.
She is survived by four of her six children; her son, Edward (Sandy) Brion of Mansfield, daughters, Sue (Fred) Forsburg Livonia, N.Y., Dorothy M. Clark of Wellsboro and Monica (Mike) Obie of Madeira Beach, Fla.
Eleanor was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sisters, Pauline (Harold) Morley of Blossburg and Bernice (Vic) Fredrick, of Morris Run. She had great love for all her nieces and nephews, and they in turn had respect and love for her.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Dalson Brion; parents, Thomas and Agnes Kliber; three brothers, Francis, Leon and Alzy Kliber; a sister, Mary ""Monia"" (Matt) Manikowski; two daughters and son-in-law, Rita (Larry) Edwards and baby Agnes Christine Brion.
Eleanor was a constant source of love, comfort, humor, and advice for her family. Those that knew her considered her their friend and someone they could rely on in time of need. She had a strong faith in God and relied on His guidance throughout her life. She loved family "doings," the church picnics, bingo with her friends, and helping whoever, wherever and however she could.
There will be a private burial service at a later date. She will be laid to her final rest in the St. Joseph's Cemetery, Morris Run. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Born in Morris Run on April 1,1919, to Thomas and Agnes Kliber, she was the eldest of seven children.
She is survived by four of her six children; her son, Edward (Sandy) Brion of Mansfield, daughters, Sue (Fred) Forsburg Livonia, N.Y., Dorothy M. Clark of Wellsboro and Monica (Mike) Obie of Madeira Beach, Fla.
Eleanor was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sisters, Pauline (Harold) Morley of Blossburg and Bernice (Vic) Fredrick, of Morris Run. She had great love for all her nieces and nephews, and they in turn had respect and love for her.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Dalson Brion; parents, Thomas and Agnes Kliber; three brothers, Francis, Leon and Alzy Kliber; a sister, Mary ""Monia"" (Matt) Manikowski; two daughters and son-in-law, Rita (Larry) Edwards and baby Agnes Christine Brion.
Eleanor was a constant source of love, comfort, humor, and advice for her family. Those that knew her considered her their friend and someone they could rely on in time of need. She had a strong faith in God and relied on His guidance throughout her life. She loved family "doings," the church picnics, bingo with her friends, and helping whoever, wherever and however she could.
There will be a private burial service at a later date. She will be laid to her final rest in the St. Joseph's Cemetery, Morris Run. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 25 to Jun. 4, 2020.