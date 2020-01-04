Home

ELIZABETH J. "BETTY" (WOOD) FISK


1938 - 2020
ELIZABETH J. "BETTY" (WOOD) FISK Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" J. (Wood) Fisk, 81, of Middlebury Center, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. She was born on Nov. 26, 1938 in Corning, N.Y., a daughter of the late Dallas Wood and Margaret (Seeley) Thompson. Betty was married to Gordon "Gordie" Fisk. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., www.carletonfh.com, Wellsboro. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Darwin "Tink" Cranmer officiating. Interment will be in Tioga County Memorial Gardens, Mansfield.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, 2020
