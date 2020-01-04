|
Elizabeth "Betty" J. (Wood) Fisk, 81, of Middlebury Center, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. She was born on Nov. 26, 1938 in Corning, N.Y., a daughter of the late Dallas Wood and Margaret (Seeley) Thompson. Betty was married to Gordon "Gordie" Fisk. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., www.carletonfh.com, Wellsboro. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Darwin "Tink" Cranmer officiating. Interment will be in Tioga County Memorial Gardens, Mansfield.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, 2020