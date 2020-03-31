|
|
Elizabeth Marie (Blackwell) Eberenz, 91, of Wellsboro, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1928 in Blossburg, a daughter of the late Norman L. and Martha L. (Turner) Blackwell and was the wife of the late George Beecher Eberenz. Elizabeth worked at the former Corning Glass Works, Wellsboro, and enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, cooking, canning and gardening. She is survived by a son, David (Susan) Blackwell of Long Island, N.Y.; sister-in-law, June Blackwell of Morris; grandchildren, Lisa (Chris) Lampman of Knoxville; Scott (Kelly) Blackwell of Gaylord, Mich., many nieces and nephews and a special friend, Ella Jean Cruttenden of Wellsboro. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 9, 2020