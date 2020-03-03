Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637

ELLEN M. (SPARLING) JENKS


1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
ELLEN M. (SPARLING) JENKS Obituary
Ellen M. Jenks, 79, of Candor, NY, passed away Feb. 27, 2020 at Beechtree Center for Rehab. & Nursing, Ithaca, NY.
She was born July 24, 1940 in Painted Post, NY, the daughter of the late Leonard & Olive (Bowen) Sparling.
A private burial will be in Welsh Settlement Cemetery, Charleston Twp., Tioga County.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -