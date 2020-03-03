|
Ellen M. Jenks, 79, of Candor, NY, passed away Feb. 27, 2020 at Beechtree Center for Rehab. & Nursing, Ithaca, NY.
She was born July 24, 1940 in Painted Post, NY, the daughter of the late Leonard & Olive (Bowen) Sparling.
A private burial will be in Welsh Settlement Cemetery, Charleston Twp., Tioga County.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 9, 2020