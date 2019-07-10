Dr. Ellsworth "Ellie" Edgar Barber, 98, of Mansfield, passed away on July 4, 2019. He was surrounded by loved ones at Brothers of Mercy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarence, N.Y.
Ellie was born on Aug. 15, 1920, on the family farm in Lawrenceville, to Victor Ward and Jennie DeGroff Barber. While serving as an officer in the Navy during WWII, he married his college sweetheart, Virginia "Gina" Silverthorne Altenderfer. After the war, he attended the University of Pennsylvania and obtained a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1950. He and Gina moved to Mansfield where he served the community as a veterinarian for large and small animals.
After the untimely death of Gina, he found love again with Elizabeth "Betty" Snyder. As partners in life, they and Betty's son, Dan, shared many wonderful, active years together. Ellie was also preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Jennie; his sister, Evelyn Middaugh; his granddaughters, Tiffany Barber (infant) and Bailey Good; and Betty's daughter, Gaye Lynn Snyder.
Survivors include his life partner, Betty and his children, Diane L. Barber, Gary E. (Cathy) Barber, Sandra B. (Mike) Good and Janis E. (Cary) Brown. Betty's children are Carolyn (John) Snyder-Husted and Dan (Jacqueline Fatta) Snyder. His grandchildren are Cory and Kaitlin O'Brien, Christopher Barber, and Andrew and Taylor Brown. Betty's grandchildren are Tyler (Geoff) Husted-Bachrodt, Colby Husted, Mitch Snyder and Ashley Smith and great-grandson Declan Bachrodt. There are many nieces, nephews and loved ones.
As requested by Dr. Barber, there will be a private, family graveside service. Pastor Stuart Hague will officiate. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel in Mansfield, www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com. The family respectfully suggests that those wishing to remember him consider a memorial gift to their .
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 10 to July 16, 2019