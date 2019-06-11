Elsa M. (Padilla) DiBernardo, 62, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home.
She was born April 2, 1957, in Puerto Rico, a daughter of Roberto Padilla and Felicita (Cartagena) Rosa.
Elsa was the wife of Thomas "Tom" DiBernardo.
She was employed with the Philadelphia school system as a school counselor. Elsa was a member of Holy Child Catholic Church. She enjoyed painting and her horses.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; a sister, Carmen Colon of Philadelphia; four brothers, Victor (Karen) Cartagena of San Antonio, Texas, George Rodriquez of Lebanon, Edwin (Sandy) Rosa of Sicklerville, N.J., Angel Rosa of Philadelphia.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday, June 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Child Catholic Church, 242 S. Main St., Mansfield, with Rev. Bryan Wright as Celebrant. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Child Catholic Church.
A special thanks to Jenna for her care of Elsa at Hospice. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 11 to June 18, 2019