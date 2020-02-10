|
Elsie O. Fuhrer, 90, formerly of Otsego St. in Ilion, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community.
Elsie was born on July 20, 1929 in Hector Township in Potter County. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Ruby (Glover) Houghtaling. On Oct. 29, 1949 she was united in marriage to Walter J. Fuhrer. In 1957 they settled in Ilion, where they raised their four sons.
Elsie is survived by two sons, Michael, and Steven and his wife, Christine, all of Ilion; five grandchildren, Brian Fuhrer of Ilion, Steven and Alyssa Fuhrer, of Herkimer, Mellissa and her husband Bob Suhocki, of Mohawk, Karen Fuhrer and Brent Richardson of Rochester, Gregory Fuhrer and his girlfriend Bonnie, of Mohawk. She also leaves three great grandchildren, Riley and Aidian Suhocki and Mariah Richardson, her brother- and sister-in-laws, Grace and Al Dickgieser, Betty and Dick Colvin, Nona and Gary Graham, Joyce Lester, Merton Fuhrer and his partner Dave. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years Walt, two sons, Clinton and Ronald, and five brothers.
Elsie's family would like to thank all who cared for her at Masonic Care Saranac Household.
In keeping with Elsie's wishes, there are no public calling hours. A memorial service will be held in the spring at a time and place to be announced. Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc. 100 Otsego St. in Ilion.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2020