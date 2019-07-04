Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELSIE S. "STANFORD" THORPE. View Sign Service Information Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern 24 Monument Avenue Malvern , PA 19355 (610)-644-2240 Celebration of Life St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Exton , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

. Co-Pilot. Tree Farm Owner.

Elsie Stanford Thorpe, 85, of Honey Brook, died on May 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born at home on Jan. 28, 1934, to Elsie (née Mills) and Reginald G. Stanford, Jr. of Glen Loch. She grew up in a big family with six siblings who called her "Sis." In 1947, the family moved to a 100-acre dairy farm in Eagle.

Elsie graduated from Tredyffrin-Easttown High School in 1951. After graduation, Elsie's father told her she had two career options: nurse or schoolteacher. She chose the latter and went on to earn her B.A. from West Chester State Teachers College. Her first teaching assignment was at North Coventry School District where she taught 1st and 2nd grades. Throughout her long career, she loved teaching children, but wasn't fond of school administrators!

Elsie enjoyed traveling and made her first European trip in 1954. She proudly sailed on the SS United States, the fastest ocean liner to cross the Atlantic! In 1958, she married Bruce E. Thorpe and they settled in Parkesburg, where they enjoyed restoring old vehicles and flying their own plane. Together they traveled around the world and even flew on the supersonic Concorde!

After Elsie and Bruce retired, they moved to a remote 510-acre tree farm in Elkland. It was so remote that visitors were accustomed to Elsie greeting them at the gate to her property in old jeans and a hand gun in her back pocket in case any bears showed up.

Elsie and Bruce were members of St. John's Episcopal Church in Westfield.

Our Aunt Elsie lived life on her own terms. An unassuming role model, she epitomized the value of hard work, common sense and a good education.

She is survived by her sister, Emily S. Miller, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, her parents, Reginald and Elsie Mills Stanford, and siblings: Gwendolyn, Reginald, Phillip, Adel, Charles, Alden, and Leland.

A life celebration for Elsie is planned for July 30 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Exton.

