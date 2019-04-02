Elwin H. Roosa, 80, of Wellsboro, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his home.
|
He was born Feb. 5, 1939, at home in Knoxville, the son of the late Hugh and Edith (Gleason) Roosa.
Elwin was employed at Comstock's TV Repair for 50 years. He was a member of the Wellsboro Moose Lodge for 36 years.
He enjoyed woodworking and fishing in his free time.
Elwin shared his life with Lynn Errico for the past thirty-five years along with his beloved four-legged companions, Sophia and Buddy.
He is survived by his four children, Arlene Niess, Larry Roosa (Ssang), Raymond Roosa (Angela), and Virginia Losinger (Teddy); step-children, Chuck Errico, Chrissy Greene, and Cheryl Watson; siblings, Duane Roosa (Gloria), Margaret English (Jim), David Roosa (Peg), Janice Deats (Ellie) and Carol Dibble. Elwin has 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents,, Elwin was preceded in death by a brother, Leigh Roosa and sisters, Doris (Roosa) Sherman and Wanda (Roosa) Bockus.
A memorial service will be held at Living Word Church, 1285 Charleston Road, Wellsboro Friday, April 5.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The service will follow with the Rev. Arlene Niess presiding. A dinner will be held after the service at the social hall of the church.
Memorial donations can be made in Elwin's name to Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, 725 Gee Rd, Tioga, PA 16946.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Wellsboro.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019