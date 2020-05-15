ELWIN R. VAN ETTEN
Elwin R. Van Etten, 84, of Harrison Valley, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in his home. The immediate family will hold a private viewing and funeral at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. The Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. A live webcast for the public will be available 11 a.m., Saturday, May 16, on www.olneyfoust.com, at the bottom of Elwin's obituary page. Memorials may be made to UPMC Cole Hospice or Patterson Cancer Center, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 15 to May 21, 2020.
