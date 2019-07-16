Emily L. Doan, 71 of Charlotteville, N.Y. passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Chestnut Park Rehabilitation Center in Oneonta, N.Y. Born Aug. 12, 1947 in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Shirley (Wainwright) Ransom. She was a former employee at the C&N Bank in Elkland and Knoxville and was the clerk for the Worcester Post Office. Emily was a member of the Butler Hill Baptist Church and the First Summit Baptist Church in Charlotteville, NY. She liked crafting, quilting and Fenton hand-painted glassware. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Doan of Charlotteville, N.Y.; a brother, Gary and Kathy Ransom of Westfield; nieces, Amy and Sherry and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Amy and a cousin, Janice Wainwright. Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland Thursday, 12 – 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. with Rev. William O'Neil officiating. Burial will be in Butler Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the First Summit Baptist Church, 385 Baptist Church Rd., Charlotteville, NY 12036. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 16 to July 23, 2019