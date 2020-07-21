Emma Charlotte (Ryan) Maneval passed away peacefully in the presence of family on July 9, 2020 in San Diego, Calif.. Known to all since childhood as Moddy, she led a long and love-filled life.
She is survived by Jim Maneval, her husband of 62 years, seven children, Jim, Dan, Charlie, Cathy, Tom, John, and Mary, 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a brother, Norman. They will all miss her very much.
Moddy was born in Corning, N.Y. on Aug. 18, 1936, the youngest child of John and Idabell Ryan. She attended Corning Free Academy and then moved on to earn her degree in nursing from Syracuse General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1958.
After marrying Jim, the love of her life, in 1958, she settled in Hockessin, Del., where she hosted family events and gatherings. Over the course of 35 years, she and Jim raised a family of seven children with love, kindness, and compassion. When the nest was finally empty, she and Jim moved to Wellsboro, where they lived for 16 years, and then to San Diego, where she remained active in both family and community affairs.
Moddy was many things to many people in her lifetime. She was a mother and housewife who cared deeply for her family. Vacations with relatives at Delaware beaches, along with annual camping trips to the family campsite in Wellsboro provided fun and togetherness for all parts of her family. She was Aunt Moddy to many nieces and nephews who appreciated her compassion and love as they grew up and navigated the vagaries of life. She counseled and guided her own children and grandchildren as they grew and moved on to live their own lives and start their own families. She made the transition from mother to grandmother and then to great-grandmother with grace and gusto.
Moddy was also an entrepreneur, co-founding the Resale Thrift Shop in Hockessin and operating a day-care center from her home for nearly a decade. Once her children had grown, she put her nursing degree and skills to work at Cokesbury Village Senior Living Facility in Hockessin. She was also active in her local parishes: St Mary's in Corning, St. Mary of the Assumption in Hockessin, St. Peter's in Wellsboro, and St. Therese of Carmel in San Diego. She also loved quilting and spending time with her friends, neighbors, and family. She led a creative, active, and love-filled life.
In lieu of flowers, the family hopes that you will make contributions in her name to a local charity for children or consider supporting the work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The funeral mass took place at St Therese of Carmel Catholic Church in San Diego on Friday July 17.