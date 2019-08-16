|
|
|
Erma B. Dibble, 96, of Westfield, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at the Kinzua Care Center in Warren. Born Aug. 28,1922 in West Branch, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Edna (Zeaman) Burrous. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Saturday, Aug. 17 from noon – 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Sabinsville Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019