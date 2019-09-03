|
Erma H. Gigee, 89, of Westfield, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at the Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
Born Aug. 29, 1930, in Corning, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Harold Otis and Ethel (Stephens) Grover.
Erma graduated from Corning High School.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Knoxville VFW Auxiliary #3519.
Erma enjoyed square dancing, canning, crocheting and gardening.
Surviving are two sons, William Baker, Lakeland, Fla. and Ernest Clark, III, Westfield; three daughters, Linda Cox, Knoxville, Theresa Reuther, Emporium, and Sharon Ray, Osceola; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren
In addition to her parents, Erma was predeceased by her husband, James Gigee.
Per Erma's wishes, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Knoxville VFW Auxiliary #3519.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, 2019