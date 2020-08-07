1/1
ERMA JEANNE (BASTIAN) STRICKLAND
1931 - 2020
Erma Jeanne (Bastian) Strickland, 88, formerly of Bainbridge, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 while residing at Luther Acres in Lititz.
Born June 14, 1931, in Boulder, Colo., she was the daughter of the late Clair and Phebe (Streamer) Bastian and raised in Wellsboro.
She was married to Robert F. Strickland for over 59 years until his death on Sept. 24, 2012.
Erma Jeanne graduated from Penn State in 1953.
She enjoyed cooking, listening to music, square dancing, traveling around the world and spending time with her grandchildren. She especially loved tending her large garden.
She is survived by a sister, Lida Marie Bastian; a brother, Charles Bastian; brother-in-law, James S. Strickland; her five children, Douglas (Maraya), Scott (Lisa), Russell (Denise), Deborah (Terry) and Steven (Diane), five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Marcella Dee Colaw.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Erma Jeanne's honor to Conoy Township Parks and Recreation Commission, Bainbridge. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
