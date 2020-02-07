|
Ernest G. "Steb" Stebbins
Ernest G. "Steb" Stebbins, 90, of Newport, passed away Jan. 9, 2020 at The Manor at Perry Village. He was born Sept. 8, 1929 in Wellsboro to Morrell and Beulah (Monks) Stebbins. He worked for the Pennsylvania, Penn Central and Conrail Railroads. He retired from Conrail and after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Hope Eternal United Methodist Church, Newport.
He instilled in his family a love of camping and travel, and the values of hard work and integrity. His hobbies included fishing, golf, spending time with family, gardening and wood working. He was known for making quilting frames for women in the area. He was a jokester with a wonderful sense of humor always willing to take the joke as well as give them.
Ernest "Steb" is survived by wife Elena (Kent) Stebbins and their four children: Susan Riley of Auburndale, Fla.and her sons Travis and Scott of Chambersburg; Gerald Stebbins and wife Karen, and their children Elias, Olivia, and Anna of Washington; Sonja and wife Linda of Lancaster; Stephanie Bell and husband Joseph and their children Kaylee and Khloe; and four great grandchildren: Garrison, Quade, Harper and Trey Riley.
Additionally, Ernest is survived by his brother Raymond Stebbins of Hammondsport, NY and special nephew, Ronald Hoover and wife Pauline of Kennyville. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Francis Riley.
A Service of Remembrance was held Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Hope Eternal Methodist Church, 2 Burd Road, Newport. A visitation was held prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Hope Eternal Church or the . Donations can be made by https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
Arrangements by the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2020