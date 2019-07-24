Ernest H. Teed, age 92, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

He was born Dec. 25, 1926 on Oregon Hill, the son of the late Henry S. and Charlotte (Duffey) Teed.

He married Letha A. Dickinson on June 24, 1950, sharing 69 years of marriage together.

Ernie was employed as a machine operator with the former Borden Milk Plant of Wellsboro, retiring after nearly 30 years of service.

In his younger years, he also helped his father with local logging operations, worked for Pine Township and served on the Oregon Hill School Board.

Ernie's hobbies and interests included hunting, fishing, reading and frequently camping with his wife and friends at the Pettecote Junction Campground in Cedar Run.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Letha A. Teed, of Wellsboro; three children, Sandi (Victor) Johnson, of Asheboro, N.C., Larry E. Teed of Wellsboro, and Scott A. Teed of Liberty; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Leroy Teed, of Oregon Hill; and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his infant sister, Julia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ernie's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

In keeping with Ernie's wishes, a private burial will be held at his family's convenience in the Oregon Hill Cemetery, Morris. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd, Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Ernie, visit www.tusseymosher.com. Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 24 to July 31, 2019