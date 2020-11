Ernest M. Johnson, 91, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Broad Acres in Wellsboro. Funeral services are incomplete at this time. Burial will take place in Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com