Ernestine L. (Bartlett) Boom, 86, of Tioga, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
She was born on May 18, 1933 in Mansfield, a daughter of Ernest and Dortha (Wilcox) Bartlett.
Ernestine was married to Harold Boom who passed away in 1996.
She had been employed by Corning Inc. for 25 years.
Ernestine is survived by her two sons, Randy Boom of Tioga, and Mark Boom of Tioga; two daughters, Sally (Harold) Schoonover of Corning, N.Y., and Darlene Stafford of Lawrenceville; a brother, David (Kay)Bartlett of Millerton; a sister, Noreen Burrows of Wellsboro; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; four sisters, Marion Hagar, Winifred Bartlett, Betty Jones, and Jean Bartlett and a brother, Carl Bartlett.
In honoring Ernestine's wishes, there will be no services.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019