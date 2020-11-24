1/
ESTHER M. (BELLETTO) WHALEN
1928 - 2020
Esther M. Whalen, 92, passed away at her home, Nov. 22, 2020. Born, Oct. 20, 1928, in Parkersburg, West Va., she was the daughter of Joseph and Victorina (Montebone) Belletto. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Tuesday, from 6 - 8 p.m. All COVID 19 precautions will apply. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church with Father David Bechtel officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Donations may be made in Esther's honor to St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Elkland, VFW of Knoxville, or Goodies for Our Troops in Wellsboro.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
