Ethel C. Beacker, 89, of Gaines, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital, Wellsboro.
Born on May 10, 1930 in Wellsville, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Lena (Potter) Davis.
She was a 1948 graduate of Scio Central High School. On March 23, 1962, she married Milton Beacker, who survives. Ethel was a business woman and was a former owner of the Waldheim Hotel in Germania. She was also a homemaker, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend, and will be missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Milton, are seven children, Terri (John) Handwerk, Williamsport, Thomas (Kandy) Baker, Clyde, Carl "Scott" (Nikki) Beacker, Germania, Robin Beacker, Germania, Barry (Linda) Beacker, Gaines, Brent Beacker, Germania, and Mark (Cindy) Beacker, Fort Myers, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Thomas Davis, Winter Haven, Fla.; two sisters, Lois McLaughlin, Olean, N.Y. and Waneta Barnes, Phoenix, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Memorial Service following at 12 p.m. Pastor Ed Siddle will officiate. A Private Graveside Service will follow at Yochum Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gale Hose Ambulance Association.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2019