Ethel Mae Tracy, 92, formerly of Nelson, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Corning Center in Corning, N.Y. Born June 9, 1928 in Elkland, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Fannie (Beard) Stone. Ethel married Gifford N. Tracy and they shared 57 years together until his passing in 2004. A private family graveside service will be held at the Nelson Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.