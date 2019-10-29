|
|
Eugene "Gene" F. Allen, 70, of Middlebury Center passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
He was the son of the late Worth and Grace Allen.
Gene is survived by his loving sisters, Sharel (Ron) Johnson and Diann Allen; niece, Emily; and step-children, Debbie, Jennifer and Hank.
Gene retired from Rafferty Subaru after 25 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Gene enjoyed fishing and was an avid fan of all sports.
As per Gene's wishes there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . Gene's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019