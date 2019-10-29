Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE F. "GENE" ALLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EUGENE F. "GENE" ALLEN Obituary
Eugene "Gene" F. Allen, 70, of Middlebury Center passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
He was the son of the late Worth and Grace Allen.
Gene is survived by his loving sisters, Sharel (Ron) Johnson and Diann Allen; niece, Emily; and step-children, Debbie, Jennifer and Hank.
Gene retired from Rafferty Subaru after 25 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Gene enjoyed fishing and was an avid fan of all sports.
As per Gene's wishes there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . Gene's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUGENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now