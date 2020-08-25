Eunice E. (Bellamy) Lusk, 88, of Lawrenceville, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in her home.
Born Aug. 6, 1932, the daughter of Lyle I. and Florence (Parsons) Bellamy, in Ansonia. After graduating from Elim Bible Institute, she married the Rev. William R. Lusk and served with him in various United Methodist Churches in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. Eunice loved music and was an accomplished pianist, she was Tioga County's first Victim Witness Coordinator, and was the pastor who yoked Nelson's Methodist and Presbyterian congregations. She was a dedicated pastor's wife and joined in his ministry, loved cooking, her family, and getting them together.
Eunice is survived by: two daughters: Diana L. (Larry H.) Barnes of Lawrenceville and Judi R. Savoy of Lawrenceville; five grandchildren: James (Carolyn) Burrous, Shawna (Michael) Quimby, Michael (Tracy) Taft, Brandon (Jenni) Lusk, and Emily Lusk; nine great-grandchildren: Alana Quimby, Riah Spang, Marley Burrous, Cassidy Burrous, Trinity Burrous, Tyler Taft, Katie Taft, Kylia Taft, Skye Lusk; and a sister: Lois Shingleton. She was preceded in death by her: parents, husband, son: William Alan Lusk, brother: the Rev. Dr. James Bellamy, infant brother and sister, and two great-grandchildren: Michaela Quimby and Kerah Quimby.
A memorial service honoring Eunice's life will be scheduled at a later date. Her family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street, Wellsboro, with her arrangements.