Eunice H. "Dolly" Buterbaugh, 86, of Westfield, formerly of Harborcreek, and Callaway, Va., died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in UPMC Hamot, Erie. A Memorial Service will be held 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept.6, in the People's Church of Potter Brook, 62 Route 49, Westfield, Her son-in-law, the Rev. Gene Jones will officiate. Memorials may be made to People's Church of Potter Brook, 62 Rte. 49, Westfield, PA 16950. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.