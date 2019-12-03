Home

EVELYN L. (KANE) CROOKS


1927 - 2019
EVELYN L. (KANE) CROOKS Obituary
Evelyn L. (Kane) Crooks, 92, of Wellsboro, died on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
She was born on Jan. 4, 1927 in Tioga, a daughter of the late Leon L. and Anna May (Weaver) Kane and was married to the late Charles L. "Chuck" Crooks. Evelyn was formerly employed by Corning Glass Works, Wellsboro, and the Wellsboro Area School District.
She is survived by a son, James Crooks of Covington; daughter, Roxanne (Bill) Glenn of Torrance, Calif.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private and are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., www.carletonfh.com, Wellsboro.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2019
