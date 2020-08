Faye Arlene Winder Phelps passed away at her home on July 31, 2020. Born Oct. 23, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Harry F. Winder and Lydia A. Krause Winder. Faye is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Laverne D. Phelps. In keeping with Faye's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com