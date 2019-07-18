|
|
|
Faye W. (Stonebraker) Hotelling, 89, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, July 27, from 10 - 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Mansfield.
A memorial service will follow immediately with the Rev. Cheryl Filson officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Mansfield. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 18 to July 25, 2019