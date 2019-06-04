Guest Book View Sign Service Information Freeberg Funeral Home 120 N. Williamson Rd Blossburg , PA 16912 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Freeberg Funeral Home 120 N. Williamson Rd Blossburg , PA 16912 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Freeberg Funeral Home 120 N. Williamson Rd Blossburg , PA 16912 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Florence Bogart Gray, 92, of Elmira, N.Y., (formerly from Arnot/Blossburg), passed away June 1, 2019, at home.

Flo was born Jan. 17, 1927, to Earl N. Bogart and Elizabeth Jenkins Bogart in Belle Vernon. She was married to John H. Gray on Feb. 28, 1948 in New London, Conn.

Flo graduated from Blossburg High School in 1945.

After graduation she went to business school in New Jersey, then worked for Dr. Patrick M. Berzito for 13 years.

She and her husband moved to the Corning/Elmira area where Florence worked at the First National Bank of Corning until she retired in 1984.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Arnot and until recent years attended the Presbyterian Church in Corning N.Y.. She was a Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents, Flo was preceded in death by her husband April 8, 1997 and sisters, Betty Kuzneski and Margaret Carlson.

Although Flo and John were never blessed with children, she took great pride in being involved with her many nieces and nephews.

Gray's Cabana on Keuka Lake holds many memories for all of them. Family was very important to Flo.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday June 5 from 1 until 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow the viewing at 2 p.m. at the Freeberg Funeral Home, Blossburg.

Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in the Arbon Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Florence's memory to or the . Florence Bogart Gray, 92, of Elmira, N.Y., (formerly from Arnot/Blossburg), passed away June 1, 2019, at home.Flo was born Jan. 17, 1927, to Earl N. Bogart and Elizabeth Jenkins Bogart in Belle Vernon. She was married to John H. Gray on Feb. 28, 1948 in New London, Conn.Flo graduated from Blossburg High School in 1945.After graduation she went to business school in New Jersey, then worked for Dr. Patrick M. Berzito for 13 years.She and her husband moved to the Corning/Elmira area where Florence worked at the First National Bank of Corning until she retired in 1984.She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Arnot and until recent years attended the Presbyterian Church in Corning N.Y.. She was a Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star.In addition to her parents, Flo was preceded in death by her husband April 8, 1997 and sisters, Betty Kuzneski and Margaret Carlson.Although Flo and John were never blessed with children, she took great pride in being involved with her many nieces and nephews.Gray's Cabana on Keuka Lake holds many memories for all of them. Family was very important to Flo.She is survived by several nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held Wednesday June 5 from 1 until 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow the viewing at 2 p.m. at the Freeberg Funeral Home, Blossburg.Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in the Arbon Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made in Florence's memory to or the . Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 4 to June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for The Wellsboro Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.