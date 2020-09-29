Florence R. "Flossie" Cowburn, 94, of Ulysses, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport. Honoring Flossie's wishes, services will be private. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Ulysses Library, P.O. Box 316, Ulysses, PA 16948 or the Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, P.O. Box 156, Ulysses, PA 16948. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.