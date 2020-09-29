1/
FLORENCE R. "FLOSSIE" COWBURN
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FLORENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence R. "Flossie" Cowburn, 94, of Ulysses, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport. Honoring Flossie's wishes, services will be private. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Ulysses Library, P.O. Box 316, Ulysses, PA 16948 or the Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, P.O. Box 156, Ulysses, PA 16948. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sep. 29 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved