Floyd Eugene "Gene" Crosson, 88, of Elkland, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at his home. Born Dec. 14, 1931 in Corning, N.Y., he was the son of the late Alfred and Catherine (Brennan) Crosson. Gene served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Dresser Rand. He married Carol Newell and they shared 64 years together. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.