Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
FRANCES K. "FRAN" (MANNING) RICE


1951 - 2019
FRANCES K. "FRAN" (MANNING) RICE Obituary
Frances K. "Fran" (Manning) Rice, 68, of Newark, Ohio passed away Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital, following a brave fight with cancer.
Born Oct. 16, 1951 in Wellsboro to Clair and Mabel E. "Rusty" (Hepburn) Manning, Fran graduated from Wellsboro Area High School and on April 10, 1971 married James D. Rice. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newark, Ohio.
Fran is survived by her husband, Jim Rice of Newark, Ohio; a son, Todd (Jamie) Rice of Canal Winchester, Ohio; a grandson, Tristan D. Rice serving in the US Navy; a brother, Jim (Linda) Manning of Lake Hausu, Ariz.; a sister, Connie (Bob) Morral of Niles Valley; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved dog Zoey. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother David Manning.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to her life Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home. 139 Main Street. Wellsboro, with a funeral to follow, the Rev. Dr. Tim Morral officiating. Burial will be in the Niles Valley Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, 2019
