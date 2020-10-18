1/1
FRANK J. DZIENGOWSKI JR.
1943 - 2020
Frank J. Dziengowski Jr. 77, of Wellsboro, formerly of the Bluebird Community of Haddon Township, N.J., passed away Thursday Oct. 15, 2020 in his home, surrounded by family. He was born April 19, 1943 to Frank J. and Mary (Hozalski) Dziengowski in Camden, N.J.
On Sept. 13, 1969 he married Ida Mae Caso with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. After serving his country in the U.S. Army, Frank spent his career working for Bell Atlantic, and then Verizon.
He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Wellsboro, Lamb's Creek Sportsman's Club, and the Wellsboro Men's Chorus. Frank was an avid stamp collector, woodworker, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved planting trees.
Frank is survived by his wife, Ida Mae Dziengowski of Wellsboro; two sons, Frank Dziengowski of Wellsboro and David (Jessica) Dziengowski of Haddonfield, N.J.; five grandchildren, Ashley Walk, Adelaide Dziengowski, and Edward, Peter, and Lucy Dziengowski (his goddaughter); a brother, Joe (Pat) Dziengowski of North Carolina; a sister, Sandi (Bob) Rehborn of Virginia and many other loving relatives and friends.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Frank's life from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro. A Memorial Mass will follow in the church at 10 a.m. with the Rev. David Bechtel officiating. An additional Memorial Mass on Oct. 29 will be held at Christ the King Church in Haddonfield, N.J. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Blackwood, N.J. on Oct. 29. Frank's family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home,139 Main St., Wellsboro, with local arrangements. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation Frank's memory are encouraged to remember St. Peter's Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. To share a memory or condolence with his family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
OCT
21
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
