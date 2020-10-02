1/1
FRANKLIN E. RUSSELL
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANKLIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin E. Russell, 58, of Wellsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at The Gurnee in Gaines. He was born on Dec. 30, 1961 in Pittsfield, Mass., a son of Lealon and Ellen (Shuttleworth) Russell.
Franklin was the husband of Patricia Russell. He worked as a wood carver and logger. Franklin was an attendee of Valley Alliance Church and was a veteran of the Army National Guard.
Franklin is survived by his wife, Patricia; his parents, Lealon and Ellen; three step-sons, Daniel Mack of Wellsboro, Joel Mack of Middlebury, and Josh Mack of Morris; a step-daughter, Michelle Hyatt of Arizona; 10 step-grandchildren; two brothers, David Russell of Peru, Mass., and Geoffrey Russell of Wellsboro; a sister, Corinne Clemo of Dalton, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews, Geoffrey Michael Russell of Wellsboro, Meghann Victoria Russell of Wellsboro, Jessica Daley of Pittsfield, Mass., Joe Russell of Pittsfield, Mass., Tony Daley of Pittsfield, Mass., Kelsey Rippey of Wellsboro, and Rebekah Kuster of Hemet, Calif.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m. at Valley Alliance Church, 4864 Rt 6, Wellsboro, with Pastor Darryl Eyler officiating.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved