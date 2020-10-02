Franklin E. Russell, 58, of Wellsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at The Gurnee in Gaines. He was born on Dec. 30, 1961 in Pittsfield, Mass., a son of Lealon and Ellen (Shuttleworth) Russell.
Franklin was the husband of Patricia Russell. He worked as a wood carver and logger. Franklin was an attendee of Valley Alliance Church and was a veteran of the Army National Guard.
Franklin is survived by his wife, Patricia; his parents, Lealon and Ellen; three step-sons, Daniel Mack of Wellsboro, Joel Mack of Middlebury, and Josh Mack of Morris; a step-daughter, Michelle Hyatt of Arizona; 10 step-grandchildren; two brothers, David Russell of Peru, Mass., and Geoffrey Russell of Wellsboro; a sister, Corinne Clemo of Dalton, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews, Geoffrey Michael Russell of Wellsboro, Meghann Victoria Russell of Wellsboro, Jessica Daley of Pittsfield, Mass., Joe Russell of Pittsfield, Mass., Tony Daley of Pittsfield, Mass., Kelsey Rippey of Wellsboro, and Rebekah Kuster of Hemet, Calif.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m. at Valley Alliance Church, 4864 Rt 6, Wellsboro, with Pastor Darryl Eyler officiating.
