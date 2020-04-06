|
|
Fred Allen Toothaker, 73, of Burlington, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor after a two year battle with cancer.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1946 to the late John and Hazel (Butcher) Toothaker.
Fred graduated from Mansfield High School in 1964 and from Mansfield University in 1969. He taught for the Troy Area School District and ran a dairy farm after retirement. He loved the New York Yankees and most other sports. Fred was an avid reader of history and politics. He also enjoyed traveling the United States and was in all the states except Hawaii.
Fred is survived by his wife, Carol J. Myfelt; brother, Bruce (Susan) Toothaker of Blossburg; nephews, Ronald (Alice) Bean, Bruce (Marnie) Toothaker, Jr., William (Rebecca) Toothaker, and Stephen Trimmier; niece, Debbie Varner; aunt, Phyllis Houser; many cousins and good friends including John and Claire Borits and Norm and Celia Swartz.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Jean Trimmier, and niece, Roxanne White.
Services are not planned at this time and are entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy.
In lieu of cards and flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Fred's memory to the You Too Animal Rescue 13489 Route 220 Towanda, PA 18848 or Troy Little League PO Box 101 Troy, PA 16947. Send Condolences at VickeryFH.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 16, 2020