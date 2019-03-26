Fred E. Flick

Fred E. Flick, 75, of Elmira, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira, N.Y.
Memorial donations can be made in Fred's name to the New Hope Baptist Church, PO Box 154, Millport, N.Y. 14864.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Tuesday, March 26, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro. Fred's funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Jack Deyo officiating. Burial will take place in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Morris, with full military honors. To share your fondest memories of Fred, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019
