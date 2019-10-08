|
Fred W. Mack, 89, of Westfield, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at his son's house with his family by his side.
Born July 31, 1930 in Deerfield Township, he was the son of the late Allie R. and Virginia (Gardner) Mack.
Fred served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from Consolidated Gas Company after 40 years of service.
He married the love of his life, Bonnie Cumberledge on Oct. 5, 1950; they shared 67 years together until her passing on March 18, 2018.
Fred was a member of the American Legion #519, Knoxville VFW and the CV Rod and Gun Club.
He enjoyed camping, going to the Tioga County Fair and spending time with his family.
Fred is survived by his daughter, Vickie and Len Knickerbocker; sons, Fred and Pam Mack and Kevin and Denise Mack; grandchildren, Kim Gilbert, Ward and Kelly Knickerbocker, Amanda Mack, Jolene and Allen Bieser, Joel and Nicole Mack, Kyle and Lori Mack and Katelyn Mack; 16 great-grandchildren and a nephew, Jerry Burns.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Fern and Merlin Burns.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 12-1 p.m.
A memorial service will be held immediately following on Saturday at 1 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Knoxville. To send an online condolence visit, www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019