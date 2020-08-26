Fural M. Harsch, 92, of Wellsboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at The Green Home in Wellsoboro.
Born Jan. 18, 1928, to Fount and Jennie (Bilby) Probst, Fural graduated from high school and married William J. Harsch, Sr. For many years she owned and operated Harsch's Produce on Tioga Street in Wellsboro until 2014 when she closed it. Fural attended both the Wellsboro United Methodist, and the Niles Valley United Methodist Churches and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and making arts and crafts.
She is survived by: two sons: Robert and David Harsch, both of Wellsboro; a daughter: Connie Sechrist of Trout Run, and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son: William Harsch, Jr., two sisters and a brother.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Fural's life from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, a funeral service will follow at 2:30 in the funeral home, with pastor Kristy Webster officiating. To share a memory or condolence with Fural's family visit www.tusseymosher.com.