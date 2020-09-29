1/1
GAIL L. (BAKER) OBERTHER
1938 - 2020
Gail L. Oberther, 81, of Elkland, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
Born Nov. 7, 1938 in Corning, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Nellie (VanGorden) Baker.
Gail married Richard C. Oberther and they shared 51 years together until his passing on Dec. 16, 2008.
She retired from Corning Inc. and owned the video shops and restaurant in Elkland.
Gail loved going to the casino and playing poker. She liked to sing and dance and always had a lot of jokes to tell.
She is survived by her sons, Richard Jr. of Elmira, N.Y., Rusty of Stoney Fork and Robin of Lawrenceville; her daughters, Cheri Stebbins of Elkland, Terry Wells of Elkland and Jodi Painter of Jamestown, N.Y.; 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; a brother, Stanley Baker of Elkland; a sister, Josephine Calvario of Elkland and her kitty, Ming Chu. Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her sister, Shirley Washburn and a brother, Floyd Baker Jr.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 6 – 8 p.m and Thursday, Oct. 1 from 12 – 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following on Thursday at 2 p.m. with Ray Doan officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Cause for Paws, PO Box 74, Covington, PA 16917. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
